After the Timberwolves finished off a 104-101 win over the Warriors, Rudy Gobert went scorched earth on Draymond Green.

There's clearly no love lost between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green, two of the best defensive players of their generation. On Tuesday night, with the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Golden State Warriors to continue their NBA In-Season Tournament journey, Gobert found himself in the middle of a first-quarter fracas. In the process of separating Jaden McDaniels from Klay Thompson, the Timberwolves center received a chokehold from Green that would make MMA practitioners proud.

This, naturally, prompted an ejection for Green, who joined Thompson and McDaniels on an early trip to the locker room. Green was ejected not too long ago as well, when he received his second technical foul after shoving Donovan Mitchell in a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday. Now, the criticisms towards the fiery Warriors forward are piling up, with the Timberwolves center being the latest to rub even more salt on Green's wounds.

After the Timberwolves finished off a 104-101 win over the Warriors, Rudy Gobert went scorched earth on Draymond Green, calling his behavior that of a “clown”. Gobert also theorized that with Stephen Curry out due to injury, the Warriors forward would go out and try to get himself ejected — which Green ended up doing.

“Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected,” Gobert told reporters after the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

This only serves to add more fuel to the fire of the rivalry between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green; their beef has had plenty of meat to it for a while now, and it only appears to be getting more heated as time passes by. Last season, after Gobert had an altercation with Timberwolves teammate Kyle Anderson, the Warriors forward tweeted out that “insecurity is always loud”, a blatant shot at the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Green has also thrown shade at Gobert multiple times in the past, making fun of the Timberwolves center when he took an All-Star snub to heart and then taking exception when analysts compared the two DPOY winners.

But on Tuesday night, it's Gobert's turn to clap back. Now we wait for Green's inevitable reply.