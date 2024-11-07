The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards matched up with each other earlier in the week, and there was a little back and forth that happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Of course, whenever Green was going to get the chance to talk about it, he was going to take the opportunity, and that's what he did on his show.

“The first time I catch the ball, Jordan's matched up on me. He overzealously is like [pushing me]. I could tell that it was more to the push,” Green said. “So they called a foul, and I just tapped him on the chest like, ‘Aye, it's cool.'

“As the game keeps going on, you know how you can see a look in somebody's eye. He's talking to me like, “Yeah, weak a–.' I ain't paying it no mind because last year he ain't say a word. They run the ball screen; he goes off the flare, our man gets whacked. Ima make a last-ditch effort to try and get a contest. My man just pointed at me like I was guarding him. I just tried to get a late contest.”

Down the other side of the court, Stephen Curry hit a three-pointer that Poole contested at the last second, and Green pointed right back at him. It looks like the back-and-forth between the two was nothing too serious, and Green also gave Poole some props after the game.

Draymond Green gives review of Jordan Poole's game in Washington

After the game, Draymond Green gave an observation of Jordan Poole's second year with the Wizards and likes the way the guard is playing now compared to last season.

“He’s playing a lot better. His shot selection… you come to a new situation, as a competitor you want to show everything. I think last year he was pressing. He wanted it so bad. He’s settling in. Last year were bad shots but he wanted it so bad,” Green said.

Poole has played well so far this season for the Warriors, as he's playing the point guard role this time around. He's still been able to get his own shot while trying to get his teammates involved as well, and as the season progresses, there should be growth in both of those departments.

The Wizards are a young team, but they're competing every night and showing their opponents that it won't be an easy game.