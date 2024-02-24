Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green is still confident in the team's title chances even after a disadvantageous start to the season. Green spoke about the Warriors' chances at contending in the latest episode of his podcast The Draymond Green Show.
“I 100% believe that we are legit title contenders this season. I don't see any team out there that we couldn't beat. Obviously, the car has got to fall in place. Obviously, a lot of things got to go your way. Obviously, you need some luck. That's just the nature of winning championships. But I don't see any team in the NBA that we can't beat and compete for a title. And mama, we still got that man.”
Draymond might not be far off in his assessment. The Warriors have won eight of their last nine games since the team's heartbreaking overtime loss to the 141-134 Atlanta Hawks on February 3rd which saw Steph Curry go for 60 points. Their only loss in this stretch came to the red-hot Clippers, which the Warriors have command of the lead for a large portion of the game before a miraculous Clippers comeback.
Currently, the Warriors are in the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 29-26 record. They're firmly in play-in territory as they are five games ahead in the loss column of the 11th-seeded Utah Jazz.
Yet, there's an opportunity for a run towards securing a play-in spot. The Warriors trail the Pelicans and the Mavericks by just three losses in the 5th and 6th positions. If the Warriors maintain their winning streak while their competitors falter, they could vie for an improved playoff position, increasing their chances for a Finals appearance.
The Warriors' next game will be a tall task as they play the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The game takes place on Sunday at 7 PM EST with the game being broadcast on ESPN>