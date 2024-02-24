The Golden State Warriors are keeping their faith in Steve Kerr despite the team's struggles this 2023-24 season. They showed as much by giving the head coach a historic extension that will allow him to stay on the sidelines through the 2025-26 season.
Golden State made Kerr the highest-paid head coach in NBA history with a two-year, $35 million deal. That means he will make $17.5 million annually throughout the duration of the deal. Sure enough, it's not a surprising payout considering how the former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter helped engineer the next dynasty in the NBA.
Naturally, several Warriors fans are delighted with the development, noting that it's a great move since they get Kerr paid while keeping him in Stephen Curry's remaining prime years. Curry has two years remaining in his contract.
“As a Warriors fan this is amazing,” a supporter wrote on Adrian Wojnarowski's post about the news. Another one had a similar sentiment, saying: “As a life long warriors fan I love this.”
For those fans who wanted Kerr fired as well, one fan wrote: “Y'all really thought Joe was gonna let this guy go? Whether you like it or not…Steph, Klay, and Draymond love Kerr and will go to bat for him any day & everyday! But this 2 year extension essentially aligns his tenure with the Big 3’s remaining years. Congrats coach!”
Others supported the move and noted that it's a well-deserved extension for unarguably the Warriors' most successful coach.
Steve Kerr's Warriors critics come out
Of course not everyone was happy with the decision to keep Steve Kerr. Many have criticized Kerr's coaching and even called him “overrated” in the past. So not only extending him but also making him the highest-paid coach ever didn't sit well to those detractors.
“He doesn't deserve to he the highest paid coach but idk man. As a warrior fan, we giving out money for names, he needs to be better,” a commenter said.
Another critic sarcastically said, “Great news, get ready to get benched when the team needs you most again Steph Curry.”
Others argued that Kerr “fleeced” the Dubs with such gigantic deal.
“KERR FLEECED THEM LMAOOOOOO,” a hater said, while another one noted: “bro won like 8 games in a row and got a bag.”
It remains to be seen how the decision will pan out for the Warriors, though sure enough, Stephen Curry and the Dubs' core will be happy with the decision.