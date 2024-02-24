On Friday, the Golden State Warriors granted Steve Kerr a $35 million extension that spans two years. Receiving around $17.5 million a year, Kerr now holds the highest annual coaching salary in NBA history. Of course, one player who couldn't be happier for him was Draymond Green.
Speaking to the media following the Warriors' 97-84 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Green touched on his coach's new contract.
“That's a lot of money,” Green said, smiling. “I think it's incredible. I wouldn't want to finish my time here with any other coach. The way he's been to this franchise, what he's done for us as players, the winning ways that he brought here, you can't really replace that. So I'm very happy for Steve and his family. He got what he deserved.”
In addition, when Green was asked if there were any doubts on his end about Kerr's extension pushing through, the forward made it clear that he knew team owner Joe Lacob would give Kerr the contract.
“No, because I know Joe's gonna do the right thing. He's (Joe has) done nothing but build that trust with us to know that he's going to do the right thing and what's best and take care of those that have taken care of this organization,” Green added, per the Athletic's Anthony Slater
The forward recently signed a four-year extension with the Warriors in 2023, so he's surely delighted to be spending more years with the coach who masterminded the franchise's last four NBA championships.
Despite Father Time slowly catching up to Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, having Steve Kerr by their side means that the team isn't done yet, no matter the amount of people that count them out.