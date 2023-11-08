Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green will not play against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night due to personal reasons.

The Golden State Warriors have started the 2023-24 season 6-2 and they will face their toughest task thus far when they take on the Denver Nuggets, the defending NBA champions, on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they will need to try and deal with two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic without Draymond Green.

Initially listed as questionable to play against Denver due to personal reasons, Green has officially been ruled out by the team based on their latest injury report.

(via @BrettSiegelNBA)

Green began the season on the injury report for the Warriors with a sprained ankle that kept him sidelined throughout the preseason. Playing in the last six games, Green has averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range.

Defensively, Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the Warriors. The veteran's versatility and knowledge on defense is what makes him such a unique talent, especially since he is able to guard stronger, taller power forwards and centers. Next to Kevon Looney, Green has helped make the Warriors one of the best defensive teams in the league this year.

In wake of Green's absence on Wednesday night, Golden State will either turn to veteran point guard Chris Paul or third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup. Regardless of who starts, both players will see their minutes and roles increase without Green, as will Dario Saric in the frontcourt.

While the Warriors certainly do not want Draymond missing any games, perhaps his absence could serve as an opportunity for former All-Star Andrew Wiggins to get going. Wiggins has struggled to begin the 2023-24 season and his role becomes a lot more important on Wednesday night in Denver with Green out of the lineup.

Draymond Green's next chance to rejoin and play with the Warriors will be on Saturday, November 11 when Golden State returns to the Chase Center in San Francisco for a six-game homestand, starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.