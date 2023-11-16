The NBA has finally come up with a suspension for Warriors forward Draymond Green, and social media is now all over it.

After Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green nearly turned Tuesday's game against Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves into a full-blown UFC main event, the question most people have is not whether Green would be suspended but how many games his seemingly inevitable suspension would last.

We finally have an answer to that, with Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the league has slapped Draymond Green with a five-game suspension.

Draymond Green's suspension has X going off

Social media is now all over Draymond Green's suspension with all sorts of reactions.

Many are expressing their disapproval of the NBA's decision which they deem to be a mere slap in the wrist.

“He should honestly be on trial on attempted murder. Rudy almost died. 5 games is inexcusably light,” said X user @BarryOnHere.

Draymond watching the Warriors during his suspension pic.twitter.com/TRazQRYowb — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 16, 2023

“It should've been 82 games and Playoffs and off season,” shared @RussFcbl, who felt the five-game suspension for Draymond Green is light.

Draymond Green's first game back from the 5-game suspension will be against Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings 😅pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

“One game per second that he had Rudy in a headlock,” posted @lynziekate.

There are many others, however, who are showing their support for the Warriors' do-it-all forward.

“Draymond is innocent,” said @baby_face_goat

Draymond when Adam Silver suspended him for 5 games pic.twitter.com/mwvH5MHuDG — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 16, 2023

“Is that not a bit excessive ???” asked @jlightsy7.

With the suspension, Draymond Green is expected to be ineligible to see action when the Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and Saturday, the Houston Rockets on Nov. 20, the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 22, and the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 24. Green will also find his bank account lighter by nearly $770,000 due to the suspension, per Wojnarowski.

The soonest Green can return will be on Nov. 28 when the Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings on the road.