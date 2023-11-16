The sanctions on Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Rudy Gobert for their actions in the Warriors-Timberwolves game drew strong reactions.

The NBA lowered the boom on the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels for their antics on Tuesday. The league office also didn't spare Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert one day after their fracas at Chase Center.

Draymond Green received a hefty five-game suspension for his chokehold on Rudy Gobert in the first quarter of the Warriors' 104-101 loss on Tuesday. It wasn't surprising ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news of Green's suspension. Many fans clamored for the sanction and they got what they wanted.

The NBA is suspending Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games, source tells ESPN. Significant hit for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/QlexGdXNUd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

On the other hand, the NBA slapped Klay Thompson, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert with a $25,000 fine for their involvement in Tuesday's free-for-all, per Woj.

“The NBA is fining Klay Thompson, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels $25,000 each, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on Wednesday.

NBA fans and pundits weighed in on the league's sanctions on the guilty parties.

Draymond Green's first game back from the 5-game suspension will be against Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings 😅pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

"The league called Draymond Green's headlock/choke on Rudy Gobert a dangerous maneuver on the court. The league again acknowledged Green's history… I think the length of it surprises the Warriors & many around the league." Woj on the 5-game suspensionpic.twitter.com/DaqqLYfM1Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

With another suspension under his belt, Draymond Green is maxing out his fighting abilities. 💀😅 pic.twitter.com/F4b9syXmpW — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) November 16, 2023

Draymond Green while serving his 5-game suspension pic.twitter.com/GPCXZuBtYc — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 16, 2023

Draymond Green gets suspended 5 games without pay by the league for escalating the brawl Tuesday night. The NBA was looking to make it hurt & send a message. Klay Thompson fined 25K. @KPIXtv @warriors pic.twitter.com/IRmbQ19oyC — vernkpix (@vernKPIX) November 16, 2023

BREAKING: Klay Thompson, Rudy Gobert, & Jaden McDaniels have all been fined $25,000 by the NBA for their involvement in the scuffle between Golden State & Minnesota. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TGV0E8BMOe — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) November 16, 2023

Draymond Green's Warriors and Rudy Gobert's Timberwolves went at it on Tuesday

The Warriors-Timberwolves melee has been a hot-button topic in the sports world lately. Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels' got tangled up and flailed about early in the first quarter. Rudy Gobert tried to pry them loose but Draymond Green quickly put him on a wrestling-style chokehold. Officials ejected Thompson, McDaniels, and Green with neither team scoring a point yet.

Gobert's $25,000 fine is a bit surprising considering the officials didn't toss him from Tuesday's game. In fact, they even considered the Frenchman a “peacemaker” during the melee.

However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said his players saw Gobert placing his hands on Thompson's neck. Apparently, that set off Draymond Green and he went into full enforcer mode. With the latest turn of events in mind, it seems the NBA agreed with Kerr's assessment.

We can only wonder what intriguing storyline the next Warriors-Timberwolves game will produce.