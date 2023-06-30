Draymond Green and Jordan Poole might not be teammates anymore after the Golden State Warriors traded Poole to the Washington Wizards, but Green still found a way to get a shot in at his ex-teammate and his new team. Luckily this time, the shot was only verbal.

Green made a TikTok video for Bleacher Report where he played the viral game where NBA logos randomly pop up on the screen, and the creator must make a position-specific five-man NBA starting lineup with one player from each team.

After choosing point guard Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers and small forward Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz, the next logo that came up was the Wizards.

At that point, a smirk crept across Green’s face, he started to laugh, and the Warriors star asked, “Who’s still on Washington’s team?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After considering it for a moment longer, Green chose “Kuz” [Kyle Kuzma] for his power forward spot, ignoring the newly-acquired Jordan Poole at the shooting guard spot, which was still open.

Draymond laughing at the Wizards when building a team and not picking Poole is crazy💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RCTVTL2RnN — MichSt Country (@CountryMichSt) June 30, 2023

Despite the shade thrown at his former teammate, Draymond Green lucked out from a TikTok perspective, as the Portland Trail Blazers came up next, and Green put Damian Lillard at the 2-guard spot. He finished the team off with the Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and said that team would make it (but lose) in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The real takeaway here is that after sucker punching Poole — which tanked both Poole and the Warriors’ season — Green still found a way to tweak his former adversary, even though he’s no longer in the Bay Area.