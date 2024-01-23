The Golden State assistant coach passed away suddenly last week at the age of 46.

A week after the sudden and tragic passing of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, forward Draymond Green is paying tribute to the latest coach.

The Warriors star remembered Milojevic as “brilliant” and “joyful” and someone who had a special presence:

"Smart as hell, joyful, just bringing great energy… He'd walk up to you, hug you, smile, and laugh… You couple that with the most brilliant basketball mind." Draymond Green remembers coach Dejan Milojevic 🙏 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/2RPgGatsOl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

Milojevic suffered a medical emergency in Utah earlier this month and the game between the Utah Jazz and the Warriors was postponed. A number of Warriors players and coaches were at the restaurant with him during that time. Golden State's next game against the Dallas mavericks was also postponed.

Milojevic played for 15 years overseas, including stops in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey. After his playing career finished, he became the head coach at Mega Basket and was there from 2012 to 2020 with a record of 173-172. He coached Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic during a few years at Mega Basket, so he had a close relationship with him. He also spent time working with Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, so he has a good relationship with a number of international players in the league.

As Milojevic specialized in working with big men, it's likely that he and Green had a close working relationship.

The Warriors next host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.