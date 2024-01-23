A week after the sudden and tragic passing of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, forward Draymond Green is paying tribute to the latest coach.

The Warriors star remembered Milojevic as “brilliant” and “joyful” and someone who had a special presence:

Milojevic suffered a medical emergency in Utah earlier this month and the game between the Utah Jazz and the Warriors was postponed. A number of Warriors players and coaches were at the restaurant with him during that time. Golden State's next game against the Dallas mavericks was also postponed.

Milojevic played for 15 years overseas, including stops in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey. After his playing career finished, he became the head coach at Mega Basket and was there from 2012 to 2020 with a record of 173-172. He coached Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic during a few years at Mega Basket, so he had a close relationship with him. He also spent time working with Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, so he has a good relationship with a number of international players in the league.

As Milojevic specialized in working with big men, it's likely that he and Green had a close working relationship.

Said Green, “Always smart, super smart. Smart as hell. Joyful, just bringing the best. Like, great energy. [He'd] stay out of the way, but you'd feel his presence. And he'd walk up to you, and shake your hand, hug you, smile, like ‘what's up [brother]?' Laugh. Like, that's what you got. You couple all that with the most brilliant basketball mind. Just a special presence. We lost such a great, incredible person, Great man,”

The Warriors next host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.