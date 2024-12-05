The Golden State Warriors couldn’t overcome the Denver Nuggets in their latest NBA Cup game. Luckily, they still secured a spot in the next round. Draymond Green’s absence, due to left calf tightness, is a major setback for the Warriors, as his impact is felt on both offense and defense.

Green's absence allowed the Nuggets to dominate offensively, leaving the defensive specialist helpless on the sidelines. A viral image of Green, looking dejected and reminiscent of a popular meme, has spread across X (formerly Twitter).

The 4-time NBA Champion has played in every game this season, and his defensive influence has been crucial. The Warriors' defense sits at fifth in the league, thanks in large part to his presence. In 28.5 minutes per game, he averages 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, nearly 6 assists, along with a steal and a block.

The Warriors struggling against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets without Draymond Green

While no one can completely contain 3-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green consistently rises to the challenge, forcing him to work for every point —an overwhelming assignment, but someone has to step up.

Green's performance against the Nuggets in his last ten games has been solid: 9.2 points, 8.3 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game, along with shooting 54.7% from the field and 38.1% from three. The Warriors are 1-9 in their last 10 games against the Nuggets.

The last time Draymond Green matched up with Nikola Jokic, it wasn’t pretty for Green. In just over seven minutes, Jokic scored 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, dished out six assists, and missed only three of four from deep. By the end, Jokic had a stunning triple-double: 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 16 assists.

The Warriors clearly felt Green's absence throughout the game. Despite holding two double-digit leads, they allowed the Jokic-led Nuggets to erase both deficits.

Golden State is currently in a rough patch, having lost five straight games after starting the season 12-3. Following this streak, they’ve dropped to the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 12-8 record.

Warriors' depth is a double-edged sword

At the start of the season, the Warriors thrived on their depth, leading them to win 12 of their first 15 games. However, as the season has progressed, flaws have surfaced in their approach. The problem doesn't lie in Kerr's system, but in the inconsistency of their depth, which has started to impact the team's overall performance.

Though it's unproven, the brief playing time for both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green may have contributed to lingering injuries. Notably, Green is dealing with the same calf issue that troubled him last season. Meanwhile, Curry is struggling with a persistent knee injury that he admits could continue to bother him throughout the year.

In their latest game against the Nuggets, using a standard 10-man rotation, the Warriors nearly defeated the defending NBA champions. They even held a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, a lack of composure from Golden State and precise execution from the Nuggets ultimately reversed the outcome.

When Draymond Green returns, a regular 10-man rotation could yield better results, especially with Curry's dynamic play. Their minutes may need to increase, but with more rest periods rather than constant movement. Ultimately, much will depend on how Steve Kerr navigates this slump.