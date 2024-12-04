Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is dealing with a calf injury. Green is expected to undergo an MRI on the injury soon. The Warriors forward recently addressed the concern during an episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“I’ll be 100% honest, I’m a little afraid to go through what I went through two years ago and then miss three months,” Green said. “I’m a little afraid right now. With saying that, I have confidence in our staff. I have confidence that I’m getting ahead of it right now because I just got all these crazy symptoms, and I don’t need to ignore every symptom. Every symptom that I have right now currently, ignoring those symptoms, I know where they lead and I don’t want them to lead me there.

“So if I can catch it right now and miss a game, or two, or three… as opposed to missing two or three months the smart thing to do is to catch it right now while I’m already getting these symptoms. That's kind of where I'm at with it.”

The Warriors were most recently defeated by the Denver Nuggets 119-115 on Tuesday night. Golden State is now 12-8 overall this season. They are certainly hopeful that Green can return sooner rather than later, but his situation is uncertain at the moment.

Draymond Green's 2024-25 season

Green has played an important role throughout his time with the Warriors. Stephen Curry receives most of the attention, but Green's ability to impact multiple facets of the game has been crucial for Golden State.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per outing so far in the 2024-25 season. Green is shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc as well.

In order to make a serious postseason run, the Warriors will need Green on the floor. Green is hoping that by already dealing with the injury as opposed playing through it, he will be able to return soon. The Warriors will continue to provide updates on Draymond Green's injury status as they are made available.