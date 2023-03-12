A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Draymond Green nearly brought the house down at the end of regulation Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks when he took a potential game-winning 3-pointer, which did not find fall through the net. Greed already had a celebration prepared in case he sank that shot, which, in retrospect, was thankful it missed because it could have cost him a bunch of money in fines.

After the game, Draymond Green told reporters that he planned to bust out the good, old Sam Cassell celebration if he buried that 3-point attempt.

Draymond Green said he planned a Sam Cassell dance all the way down the court if he made that game-winning 3. The miss “probably saved me $50,000.” pic.twitter.com/K6oSi4t1Q3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2023

Fortunately for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors, they still found a way to beat the Bucks in overtime. Prior to Green’s attempt to win the game for Golden State, Stephen Curry made a crucial defensive play with a huge block on Jrue Holiday’s layup attempt. That’s quite a reversal of roles for the two Warriors stars, as Green usually is the one making excellent stops while Curry is often the top option on offense for Golden State.

Draymond Green scored just five points in 36 minutes, as he could not find his rhythm, going just 2-for-10 from the field. The Bucks also could live knowing they forgot about Draymond Green for an open 3-point shot even if it went in than lose by letting Curry launch a shot during that moment.

Curry carried the Warriors in overtime, scoring nine points on 3-for-4 shooting including a 3-pointer. Green also grabbed three rebounds in extra time to help the Warriors snap a three-game losing streak.