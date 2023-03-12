ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Stephen Curry took center stage on NBA Saturday as he led the Golden State Warriors to a thrilling comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. After the game, she took the chance to shine the spotlight on teammate Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors swingman last played in a February 13th contest against the Washington Wizards, scoring a team-high 29 points. He has missed Golden State’s last 11 games since as his personal absence has kept him out for a month.

Asked about Wiggins’ extended time away from the team, Steph Curry was completely empathetic and supportive of his fellow Warriors starter.

“Friend to friend, teammate to teammate. Just sending him support. This is a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that’s all that matters. … I’m sure he’s missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him too,” said Curry.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Curry and Wiggins often generate attention with their play on the court for the Warriors, their impact on their loved ones off the court proves just as significant, if not more so.

“It’s interesting because there’s such a big spotlight on what we do on a daily basis, and the fact we have so many people who rely on us on a daily basis, to be able to give that energy back to your family is huge,” Stephen Curry continued.

Here is Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins’ extended absence “This is a tough situation with him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball.” pic.twitter.com/nBf6o2qMrC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2023

While Andrew Wiggins’ reason for the leave has understandably been kept private, Curry fully expects his fellow Warriors All-Star back sooner rather than later. In the meantime, he has Wiggins’ back on and off the court.