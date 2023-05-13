The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in Friday night’s Game 6 by a final score of 122-101 behind a 30-point, nine-rebound, and nine-assist performance from superstar LeBron James. With the win, the Lakers eliminated Stephen Curry and the Warriors from postseason contention, and thus the Warriors won’t be repeating as NBA champions.

Following Game 6, Warriors defensive ace Draymond Green spoke to the media and reflected on Golden State’s season. And he made a defiant declaration about the future of the Warriors’ dynasty, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“We’re not done yet. Lost this year. We’ll be back next year.”

"We're not done yet. Lost this year. We'll be back next year." Draymond Green doesn't think the Warriors are done yet 🗣️ (via @AnthonyvSlater)pic.twitter.com/qaeBEA9me6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

Draymond Green, 33, has played 11 years in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 2.8 turnovers per game across 73 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Michigan State star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Green’s 52.7% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career.

After falling short of their championship hopes, the Warriors have a pivotal offseason ahead of them. Will they decide to trade Jordan Poole after a lackluster postseason? Will they re-sign free agent Draymond Green this summer? Only time will tell, but the Warriors would be wise to re-sign Green and run it back with this group. After all, this current Warriors roster is still well-equipped to compete for a championship in the 2023-24 season, so long as their core can stay healthy.