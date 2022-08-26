Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is now a four-time NBA champion. The former Defensive Player of the Year is also a four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA, and seven-time All-Defense. There’s no denying that he has one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the game, and there are more than a few folks out there who believe that this man should be in the Hall of Fame once he retires.

One of those believers is Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. On Thursday, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft took to Twitter to declare his disbelief in the fact that some people are even questioning Green’s credentials:

“How can people say Draymond green is not a hall of famer 🤦‍♂️” Smith wrote in his tweet.

Is Smith right here? Should there be no question as to Draymond Green’s eligibility for the Hall? He’s done so much in his NBA career thus far, and there’s no denying that he’s also made a tremendous contribution to the game in general. For his part, you know it’s clear which side of the fence Jabari Smith is sitting at.

Whatever the case may be, what is an inarguable fact is how important Green is for the Warriors and the four titles they’ve won over the past eight years. Green and Co. are not done yet, too. Golden State is considered one of the favorites to go all the way this season as they defend their title, and for Dray, a fifth NBA title will only make Green’s Hall of Fame case even stronger.