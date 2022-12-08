By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

With a four-point lead and less than 10 seconds remaining in Wednesday’s clash against the Utah Jazz, it seems that the Golden State Warriors were already in the clear. Then, disaster struck.

The Jazz came storming back to pull off a stunning upset victory against the Dubs by scoring five points in the final 10 seconds of the game, thereby escaping with a very improbable 124-123 win over a hapless Warriors side.

After the game, Golden State star Klay Thompson came clean as he took full blame for a crucial error he committed in the dying moments of the game. Thompson drifted off his man during a defensive play, which ended up giving Jazz vet Malik Beasley a wide-open triple that he sank to cut down the Warriors’ lead to just one point with six seconds remaining:

“Thank you for letting me recollect such a great moment of the game,” Klay responded sarcastically. “I just fell asleep. I watched the ball handler get to the rim rather than sticking on a 3-point shooter. That was a dreadful mistake by myself.”

"I just fell asleep. I watched the ball handler get to the rim rather than sticking on a 3-point shooter. That was a dreadful mistake by myself." Klay Thompson on leaving Malik Beasley wide open for a three. Warriors were up by 4 with 13 seconds left.pic.twitter.com/LeqV0GA6GO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 8, 2022

The Dubs tragically turned the ball over in the succeeding play and the Jazz were able to score, giving them a one-point lead with a second remaining on the game clock.

It was a terrible way to lose for Golden State, who had Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green all sit out this one with respective minor injuries.

The Warriors will want to quickly put this deflating loss behind them as they prepare to face off against the Boston Celtics on Saturday in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.