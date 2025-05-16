The Golden State Warriors suffered a 121-110 Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, resulting in the team being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. With the team now focusing on the offseason, head coach Steve Kerr opened up about his future with the franchise.

During a press conference, the 59-year-old head coach admitted that he's taking it “year-to-year,” according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Steve Kerr claims that he loves his job, but does state that he has always felt his tenure with the Warriors has always been tied to Stephen Curry's time with the organization.

“At this point, just year-to-year. I love my job. It's so much fun… But I know where the team is. I know where the organization is. So, I'm perfectly comfortable just going year-by-year.”

Steve Kerr on his future coaching the Warriors: “At this point, I’m year to year. I love my job. It’s so much fun.” 🙌 Kerr is entering the final year in his contract with Golden State. (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/Ki3nAymGY8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr was hired to be the Warriors' head coach in 2014. During his time with the organization, Golden State has won four NBA Championships, the first being in 2015. His comments on Friday seem to indicate that retirement may not be too far away, especially if it's true that his career is tied to Curry.

Curry, who is 37 years old, emerged as a true superstar under Kerr's guidance as a head coach. He won both of his MVP Awards in the first two years of Steve Kerr's tenure. Since then, the Warriors have been one of the most competitive teams in the NBA.

It's not exactly clear when the four-time NBA champion point guard plans to call it a career. Rumors suggest the Warriors plan on making some big moves this offseason in the hopes of building a championship-caliber roster around Curry. If that's the case, Steve Kerr's time with Golden State likely won't come to an end this offseason.

The Warriors have some decisions to make. Although they could make a big move this offseason, the front office is tied down by its salary cap situation. Either way, this is a team to keep an eye on throughout the offseason.