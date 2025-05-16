As the rumors around the Golden State Warriors start to heighten after being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, there are genuine questions about the direction of the team with an aging core. Some of those questions fall on the Warriors' young forward in Jonathan Kuminga, and his future with the team.

In ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel's latest report about Golden State this offseason, there are some mixed feelings on the team regarding Kuminga's future. Owner Joe Lacob has always defended Kuminga, but if he were to be on another team next season, Siegel states that people should not expect the player to “walk away for nothing” in what could be a sign-and-trade situation.

“Should the Warriors look to move off Kuminga in the offseason, Lacob is not prepared to let the young forward walk away for nothing,” Siegel wrote. “Golden State will be extending a qualifying offer to Kuminga to make him a restricted free agent. While any team could look to sign him to an offer sheet, only the Brooklyn Nets are set to have an abundance of cap space to do so.”

“Lacob, who has always been a huge advocate of Kuminga's, was the reason why the young forward wasn't included in trade dialogue with the Los Angeles Clippers last summer,” Siegel continued. “The Clippers made it clear that they wanted Kuminga included in a potential trade, but that was something Lacob wouldn't sign off on, sources said.”

Before the Jimmy Butler trade, Kuminga's name was also mentioned by the Miami Heat, but his involvement would end up not being a factor in the ultimate deal.

It's trending that Jonathan Kuminga is not on the Warriors next season

As there's no doubt the Warriors' offseason plan will be built around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, the younger players are arguably the most intriguing factor in all of this. Kuminga is the main talking point in connection with that, as Siegel reports that it's “trending” that he's on another team next season.

“In regard to Kuminga, his future is trending in the direction of continuing somewhere else rather than with Golden State. The Warriors owner has preached patience and keeping the team's youthful core intact.”

It's been noted how tumultuous the relationship has been between Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr, where he even talked about that and his future during exit interviews, according to Anthony Slater.

“We’ve had ups and downs. But he helped me to get here,” Kuminga said Thursday. “We had a lot of great moments. I think our relationship is good.”

“I don't know, I still got to figure that out,” Kuminga said.

Golden State looks to improve after finishing with a 48-34 record this past season, which put them seventh in the Western Conference.