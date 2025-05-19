The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees are set to meet on Tuesday for the opener of a 3-game series. The Rangers made a couple of moves on Monday.

Texas claimed infielder/outfielder Michael Helman off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and then immediately optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock. The team also designated infielder Jonathan Ornelas for assignment.

These moves aren't eye-opening, but this allows Helman to join the 40-man roster. Helman, a former 11th-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2018, has played for seven different minor league organizations. In 2025, he is batting .185 with one home run and five RBIs over 18 games with Triple-A Memphis. On May 14, the Pirates claimed him. His stay with the Pirates did not last long, and now he will continue his career with the Rangers organization.

Ornelas appeared in just five games this season but 30 contests overall over the last three years. He did not register a hit and struck out three times in five plate appearances.

The Rangers are 25-23, which places them in third place in the AL West. The Seattle Mariners own the top of the division at 26-19 and are coming off a sweep of the San Diego Padres. Texas is just 2.5 games back and will have an opportunity to win the division, if not at least make the postseason.

The rotation is deep, led by Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, and Nathan Eovaldi. That trio is lighting up the league right now, with all three of them with an ERA lower than 2.29. On Sunday, Jack Leiter pitched very well and had a no-hitter through six innings. However, he allowed three runs, and the Rangers would end up losing to the Houston Astros during Rivalry Weekend.

Led by the rotation, the Rangers will continue to compete in a competitive division. Once star shortstop Corey Seager returns from injury, this team will play at an even higher level.