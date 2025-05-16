The Golden State Warriors remain committed to their veteran star core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III. As a result, it won't be a surprise if they choose to not part ways with Green in the offseason.

The Warriors' 2024-25 campaign ended after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the West Semis. This happened as they were without Curry, who suffered a hamstring strain in the first half of Game 1. While it was a Grade 1 strain, it was significant enough to keep him out for the rest of the series.

Golden State will look to retool their roster in the offseason. However, it won't involve a trade featuring Green, according to insider Brett Siegel.

“The only instance Green could potentially be traded is if he went to Dunleavy and Lacob and asked for a trade. This won't happen, nor does Draymond envision himself playing for another team without Steph, sources said,” Siegel reported.

“This team's identity looking ahead to the 2025-26 season revolves around Curry, Butler, and Green. Ideas of moving either Butler or Green aren't going to be explored in the offseason, contrary to popular belief that one could be flipped in a trade to acquire a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant.”

What lies ahead for Draymond Green, Warriors

It is clear that the Warriors want to maximize the remaining years of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green while they are still productive. Acquiring Jimmy Butler III in February was a major sign of that.

However, losing Curry in the Timberwolves revealed a major issue for the Warriors. His absence showed that Golden State doesn't have consistent scoring options who could have kept the Minnesota defense honest. While it makes sense for the team to struggle without the heart of their offense, it would be reasonable for them to pursue a solid scorer in free agency.

Green continues to be efficient as a defender while being occasional with high-scoring performances. However, if Golden State wishes to return to the mountaintop before Curry and Green decide to call it a career, they must take the time this offseason to surround their star core with the best supporting cast possible.