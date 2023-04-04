The Golden State Warriors are expected to get forward Andrew Wiggins back just before the end of the regular season. The Dubs swingman has missed the last 22 games due to personal matters.

It’s been revealed that the reason for his leave from the team was due to a serious medical situation his father and former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins is dealing with, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. That completely refutes the nasty, unfounded rumors that the issue involved infidelity from his girlfriend and mother of his children, Mychal Johnson.

Warriors fans were understandably distraught and called out the reprehensible rumors that were reportedly false.

With such a lengthy absence from Andrew Wiggins without a clear reason made public – not that he needed to announce one – is anyone surprised that some internet trolls decided to wreak havoc and spout some utter nonsense at the Warriors star’s expense?

Hopefully, Wiggins’ father is able to make a full recovery as his son tries to work his way back to a Warriors side that sorely misses him.

Golden State has posted a positive record without him in his so far 22-game absence, going 12-10 and 5-2 over their last seven games. But it’s clear as day that they miss his defensive presence and offensive versatility on the wings.

Klay Thompson is far from the defender he once was and Jonathan Kuminga remains unproven in critical spots against the West’s perimeter stars. Wiggins has proven himself capable when the bright lights are on and is certainly a sight for sore eyes for Steph Curry and the rest of the roster.