The Golden State Warriors are expected to get forward Andrew Wiggins back just before the end of the regular season. The Dubs swingman has missed the last 22 games due to personal matters.

It’s been revealed that the reason for his leave from the team was due to a serious medical situation his father and former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins is dealing with, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. That completely refutes the nasty, unfounded rumors that the issue involved infidelity from his girlfriend and mother of his children, Mychal Johnson.

The Warriors have given Wiggins complete space and freedom to deal with his family matter. https://t.co/9ADgB3Tsox — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2023

Warriors fans were understandably distraught and called out the reprehensible rumors that were reportedly false.

Wiggins father was sick and someone said his ole girl was out there being trifling — 🪦🦇 (@DEADMAN_pt3) April 3, 2023

There’s a special place in heII for the people who made up the Wiggins rumors and also the Curry open relationship rumors. I know y’all desperate for attention and think dumb shit is funny but it’s pathetic — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) April 3, 2023

a random 50 yr old male sitting inside a fuckin Wendy’s got on Tiktok and said Wiggins was gone cus his wife cheated on him & everyone believed him — 🤺 (@philfanacc) April 3, 2023

Whoever started the rumor about Andrew Wiggins girl cheating on him with his best friend his kids wasn’t his need to be locked up, literally violated the young women character for no reason. — J_og (@jacksaint101) April 3, 2023

With such a lengthy absence from Andrew Wiggins without a clear reason made public – not that he needed to announce one – is anyone surprised that some internet trolls decided to wreak havoc and spout some utter nonsense at the Warriors star’s expense?

Hopefully, Wiggins’ father is able to make a full recovery as his son tries to work his way back to a Warriors side that sorely misses him.

Golden State has posted a positive record without him in his so far 22-game absence, going 12-10 and 5-2 over their last seven games. But it’s clear as day that they miss his defensive presence and offensive versatility on the wings.

Klay Thompson is far from the defender he once was and Jonathan Kuminga remains unproven in critical spots against the West’s perimeter stars. Wiggins has proven himself capable when the bright lights are on and is certainly a sight for sore eyes for Steph Curry and the rest of the roster.