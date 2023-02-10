The Golden State Warriors have finally ended the James Wiseman era in the Bay Area after they sent the young center to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team swap ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Being the reigning NBA champions and a dynastic franchise, the Warriors are always going to be under the microscope everyone the NBA trade deadline nears, and that’s exactly what is happening following their decision to part ways with James Wiseman.

Twitter has been brimming with James Wiseman trade reactions and more should be coming.

“So the Warriors turn James Wiseman into Gary Payton II at the deadline. The same Gary Payton II they could’ve simply re-signed this past off-season with early bird rights on the same deal he eventually signed with Portland while keeping Wiseman. Speechless,” chimes Twitter user @gswcba.

From @JP_Padgett: “Wasn’t healthy. Never fit the scheme. They had to move on.”

@WigginsWrld also has a quip about the James Wiseman trade: “drafted Wiseman #2 overall and traded him for a guy that never should’ve left in the 1st place. Absolutely phenomenal.”

James Wiseman was taken by the Warriors as the No. 2 overall pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft, and his progress has been hampered by a knee injury that cost him the entire 2021-22 NBA season. Still, it was still surprising to see the Warriors give up on Wiseman in Year 3 of the young center’s career in the NBA even if that meant that they’d be saving a lot of money.

Wiseman has career averages of 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.