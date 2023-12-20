Andrew Wiggins has joined Chris Paul on the Golden State Warriors' injury report versus the Boston Celtics with an illness.

Chris Paul isn't the only veteran who could miss the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Boston Celtics. Andrew Wiggins was added to his team's injury report just over two hours before tipoff of Tuesday's game, joining the Point God as questionable to play due to an illness.

Wiggins was nowhere to be found on the Warriors' 3:30 p.m. (PT) injury report. His name appeared alongside that of Paul, the suspended Draymond Green and still-recovering Gary Payton II an hour later.

His potential absence would come at an especially inopportune time for Wiggins, who was benched last week in favor of rookie standout Brandin Podziemski. The 10th-year veteran has finally begun putting dire early-season struggles behind him, though.

Wiggins scored 25 points and grabbed seven boards in Golden State's win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, the team's second in as many nights. He not only shot 9-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, but picked up Stephen Curry's slack when the Warriors needed him most, scoring 10 points and splashing two triples in a competitive fourth quarter.

If Andrew Wiggins doesn't play against Boston, expect Moses Moody to get extended minutes off the bench. Rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, a game-changer in Rip City, could also see more playing time, pushing Dario Saric to power forward.

The absence of Green and Payton would make Wiggins' loom extra large regardless against a team like the Celtics. Wiggins, remember, played a pivotal role in slowing down Jayson Tatum during the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Warriors and Celtics are set to tipoff at 8:00 p.m. (PT) from TD Garden.