Published November 21, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later.

Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.

“The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in New Orleans tonight. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are listed as questionable. Looney has appeared in 128 consecutive regular season games, second longest streak in NBA,” according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Thompson missing Monday’s game comes as no surprise. He’s also sat out the second half of the Warriors’ previous three back-to-backs as the team takes a cautious approach to his physical load as Thompson continues re-acclimating from two-and-half seasons last to injury.

Curry, Green and Wiggins also rested the last time Golden State faced New Orleans on the second of two games in as many nights. The Pelicans beat the Warriors’ B-team 114-105 on November 3rd, sending the defending champions home winless after a five-game road trip.

The floodgates opened for a scorching Klay Thompson in the Warriors' first road win of 2022-23. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/6e8JAV4UWp — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 21, 2022

Expect Wiggins and Looney to join their star teammates on the bench Monday night, Golden State basically conceding a loss to the schedule. The Warriors, after all, sport an anemic 95.0 offensive rating with Curry off the floor this season, per NBA.com/stats, and have defended much better with Green, Looney and Wiggins on the court.

Jordan Poole will be most tasked with sopping up usage left vacant by the Golden State’s starters, while their absence also provides Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody a good opportunity to prove worthy of permanent rotation roles.

The Warriors, 8-9, and Pelicans tipoff from the Smoothie King Center at 5:00 p.m. (PST).