The Golden State Warriors are a championship organization and they have faced almost every challenge a team can face in the postseason. Trailing in a series is nothing new to them and after coming from behind in their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, Stephen Curry and the Warriors will look to do so again against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Heading into Game 4 on Monday night, Golden State trails Los Angeles by a game in this Western Conference Semifinals series. The defending champions face a scenario where they could potentially go down 3-1 in the series, having to win three consecutive games against LeBron James and Co. to keep their back-to-back title hopes alive, but Steph Curry does not seem rattled whatsoever.

Curry knows what the Warriors are capable of doing and on Sunday, he gave some insight as to what the Warriors’ mindset is like heading into a very important Game 4 in Los Angeles, per Warriors on NBCS.

“There’s been a lot of [talk] about Memphis in the very first [championship] run that we had, to Houston in ’17 and ’18 for different reasons. Memphis last year, Game 4 in Boston last year,” Curry told reporters recently. “There’s a lot of things you can kind of tap into in terms of experiences that we’ve had where we’ve been on the road kind of against the ropes, and we responded. This is a very similar situation, but it requires something different based on this team. And I’m excited about that opportunity.”

As mentioned before, the Warriors were down 0-2 in their first-round series to the Kings and had to battle their way to a series-clinching victory in Game 7. Losing the first two games and then winning Game 3 against Sacramento, the Warriors have seen the exact scenario they will see on Monday night with a potential 3-1 series deficit staring at them.

Golden State has always been a dangerous team coming off of a loss in the playoffs and they have a chance to recapture the momentum of this series against the Lakers in Game 4 by taking back home-court advantage.

The Warriors have had to overcome a lot through their championship runs over the last eight seasons and their current situation is nothing new. New challenges create new opportunity and this is exactly the mindset Steph Curry and the Warriors have right now.

Evening up this series at 2-2 in Game 4 would be a huge confidence boost for this team and something that is much-needed, as the Warriors know going down 3-1 to the Lakers led by LeBron James would be extremely tough to come back from.