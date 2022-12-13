By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors scored a much-needed win on Saturday in a highly-anticipated NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs had lost their previous two games and were in dire need of a win against the league-best Celtics.

After Saturday’s victory, Stephen Curry and Co. embark on an extended six-game road trip which starts on Tuesday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Dubs have decided to add some reinforcement to their squad ahead of their road stand, which comes in the form of a call-up from the G League.

It’s not who you think, tough. James Wiseman, who has been tearing it up with the Santa Cruz Warriors since he was sent down will, apparently, remain with Golden State’s G League affiliate. Instead, it’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. who’s going to be called up to the Warriors for the time being.

Warriors Recall Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. From Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/HRo0YKvmw3 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 12, 2022

This decision comes after one of Baldwin’s best games with Santa Cruz. The 20-year-old scored 25 points in a 122-111 win against the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday. Baldwin went full Stephen Curry (well, kinda) with six triples in the victory.

That's SIX triples for PBJ today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AI087PHc6w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

For his part, Wiseman was actually very impressive in the win as well, logging 24 points on 11-of-13 from the field, to go along with 16 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks in 29 minutes of action. For now, though, the highly-touted big man will need to continue grinding it out in the G League as he hopes to get his call from the Warriors in the near future.