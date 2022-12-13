The Golden State Warriors scored a much-needed win on Saturday in a highly-anticipated NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs had lost their previous two games and were in dire need of a win against the league-best Celtics.

After Saturday’s victory, Stephen Curry and Co. embark on an extended six-game road trip which starts on Tuesday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Dubs have decided to add some reinforcement to their squad ahead of their road stand, which comes in the form of a call-up from the G League.

It’s not who you think, tough. James Wiseman, who has been tearing it up with the Santa Cruz Warriors since he was sent down will, apparently, remain with Golden State’s G League affiliate. Instead, it’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. who’s going to be called up to the Warriors for the time being.

This decision comes after one of Baldwin’s best games with Santa Cruz. The 20-year-old scored 25 points in a 122-111 win against the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday. Baldwin went full Stephen Curry (well, kinda) with six triples in the victory.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers

Andrew Wiggins’ status for Warriors vs. Bucks, Pacers amid adductor injury, revealed

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Jonathan Kuminga Warriors Stephen Steph Curry

Stephen Curry drops monumental Jonathan Kuminga endorsement after Celtics win

R.P. Salao ·

Stephen Curry, Canon Curry, Klay Thompson, Warriors

Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win

Jack Winter ·

For his part, Wiseman was actually very impressive in the win as well, logging 24 points on 11-of-13 from the field, to go along with 16 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks in 29 minutes of action. For now, though, the highly-touted big man will need to continue grinding it out in the G League as he hopes to get his call from the Warriors in the near future.