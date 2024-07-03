Draymond Green is frustrated that the Los Angeles Clippers did not agree to a sign-and-trade deal that would have sent Paul George to the Golden State Warriors. However, ESPN Analyst Alan Hahn is not particularly impressed with Green's reaction.

George left in free agency and has agreed to a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Also a little salty about that because, as you all know, Paul George was going to come to the Warriors, and we wanted Paul George to come to the Warriors,” said Draymond Green on the Draymond Green show.

“We always talk about these organizations, what they do for their players and what not… and the Clippers didn't really want to play ball, didn't really want to help him get to where he wanted to go.” Green added.

Alan Hahn puts Draymond Green on blast

Hahn didn’t take to well that it seemed like Green put more weight on not getting Paul George instead of Klay Thompson’s departure from the Warriors stating, “Draymond also in this podcast talked about how he was, you know he shed a few tears with Klay Thompson leaving. Why weren't you salty about Klay Thompson leaving? Why aren't you salty about that? Like you're openly talking about another player that you wanted to bring in to help your team and all that.”

Golden State will reportedly receive two second-round draft picks for Thompson, while the Charlotte Hornets acquire Dallas shooting guard Josh Green to facilitate the deal.

The trade details are as follows: the Mavericks get Klay Thompson from the Warriors, the Warriors obtain a 2025 second-round pick (least favorable of Nuggets/76ers) and a 2031 second-round pick from the Mavericks, and the Hornets will receive Josh Green from the Mavericks.

“You're salty about the fact you couldn't get Paul George, what was the cost you lost Klay Thompson you're sad about that but mad about the fact that you couldn't get another player to replace him this is so bizarre,” Hahn continued.

Klay Thompson's time with the Golden State Warriors

Thompson is one-half of the Splash Bros, and was a crucial part of Golden State’s dynasty, helping the team secure championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, and reaching the NBA Finals in 2016 and 2019.

During the 2023-24 season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, with shooting percentages of 43.2% overall and 38.7% from three-point range.

This season was the first since 2013-14, when he averaged 18.4 points per game, that Thompson played in 70 or more games without averaging at least 20 points per game.

Thompson ranks sixth on the NBA’s all-time list for three-pointers made with 2,481. He trails Reggie Miller (2,560), Damian Lillard (2,607), James Harden (2,940), Ray Allen (2,973), and his former “Splash Brother” with the Warriors, Stephen Curry, who leads with 3,747 career three-pointers.

Tim Bontemps defended Green mentioning that discussions with Klay took place last week, and it was clear that Klay Thompson desired to depart.

Golden State has reportedly shifted their focus to sign-and-trade deals involving Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield, while also showing interest in Utah forward Lauri Markkanen.

Those signings are intended to compensate for the departure of Thompson, who chose the Mavericks. They also released veteran guard Chris Paul, who has since signed with the Spurs.

The Warriors are still clearly making a final push for another championship while they still have Green and Curry on their roster.