The Golden State Warriors 2024 offseason has been a busy one, with perhaps the most notable move involving the team being the departure of longtime sharpshooter Klay Thompson. While the Warriors managed to bring in Buddy Hield as a potential replacement for Thompson, they needed an influx of talent even when Thompson was on their roster last season, which is likely why they are still making roster moves with the start of the 2024-25 campaign right around the corner.

For the most part, the main contributors for Golden State in the upcoming season are already on their roster, but the team is still looking to find some potential contributors to round out the edges of their roster. That led them to former Los Angeles Lakers marksman Blake Hinson, who the team ended up signing to an Exhibit 10 deal on Thursday night.

Warriors hoping to find diamond in the rough in Blake Hinson

Hinson went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft before latching on with the Lakers for their Summer League action where he put up some solid numbers (11.4 PPG, 2 RPG, 1.4 APG, 35.7 FG%). While he had a two-way contract with Los Angeles, Hinson opted to sign with the Warriors instead, and they are hoping he can emerge as a solid three-point shooter for them after he knocked down 42.1 percent of threes in his final collegiate season with Pittsburgh.

The Warriors aren't going to give Hinson minutes right off the bat considering the fact they still have a bevy of talented players at their disposal, but they will be hoping he flashes enough to earn a consistent spot on the team moving forward. The Lakers could ultimately end up regretting that Hinson was snatched away from them by Golden State, and it will be interesting to see how this under-the-radar move pans out for them.