The Golden State Warriors had a rough go of it in quarter number one leading to a blowout loss.

The Golden State Warriors entered Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans two games under .500, time running out in the franchise's quest to return to its recent glory.

The Warriors took on Coach Willie Green's team without Draymond Green and found rough seas to navigate, to say the very least.

Recently, Coach Steve Kerr wondered aloud how Green will fit into the Warriors' upcoming lineups with him back in the fold. Veteran guard Chris Paul shared a photo of his injured hand after undergoing surgery.

A first quarter letdown against New Orleans has fans wondering if Green's return can turn things around.

Pelicans Scorch Warriors for 46 First Quarter Points

According to the Twitter account Sportsnet Stats, the Warriors' allowance of 46 points to the Pelicans in the first quarter on Wednesday set a milestone, and not in a good way.

It was the first time Golden State had given up 46 points in a home game since March 21, 1991 vs. the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors rallied to outscore New Orleans 33-27 in the second quarter, but eventually fell behind by nearly 40 points as the fourth quarter wound down.

Thompson, Curry Outshined In Blowout Loss



The Warriors' ‘Splash Brothers' Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry ultimately fell way short in a 141-105 loss against Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Curry and Thompson combined for just 28 points, scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively, on the night.

The Warriors ceded 21 points to Jonas Valanciunas and 19 to Williamson.

PELICANS HAND THE WARRIORS THEIR WORST LOSS AT HOME IN THE STEVE KERR ERA 😳 pic.twitter.com/epqIs9aYa8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2024

Now, the hope for Kerr and the Warriors is that the team's ultimate anti-hero, Green, can save them, or at least help lead them back in the right direction.