Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes that a heavy workload has factored into Stephen Curry's recent cold spell.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have not enjoyed the opening act to the 2023-24 NBA season that they were envisioning. The Warriors currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture altogether with a record of 17-19, and Curry has recently endured a rare stretch of cold shooting nights which have not certainly not helped his team try to get back on track.

Recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr broke down the slump of his star point guard and how the heavy workload that the team has impressed upon him has factored into it.

“We’ve thrown a ton on his shoulders. The burden that Steph Curry has on him for this franchise is unfair,” said Kerr on his superstar, per 95.7 The Game on X. “…We're trying to integrate a lot of young players. Steph has a very unique style. It's the play after the play that matters with Steph. We've put him in some combinations where the play after the play isn't happening, and that's frustrating for him.”

Over the last 15 years, Stephen Curry has indeed shouldered the weight of the entire Warriors franchise (albeit with considerable help during Golden State's dynastic run of success in the mid-2010's).

After their latest loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors now sit in 12th place in the Western Conference, meaning they wouldn't even garner a Play-In birth if the season ended today. Curry and his teammates will look to get back on track when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.