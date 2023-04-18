Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Golden State Warriors are in trouble, and their own history suggests there’s no way out of their current predicament.

Golden State fell 0-2 to the Sacramento Kings in their NBA Playoffs series. It’s the first time in Stephen Curry’s career that he found himself in such situation, meaning the Dubs are in uncharted territory after their championship years and dominant run in the past decade or so.

Making matters worse for the Warriors, throughout their history as a franchise, they have never came back from a 0-2 deficit. They are apparently 0-9 in seven-game series where they lost the first two games, per Talkin’ NBA.

For what it’s worth, Stephen Curry and Co. can take solace from the fact that they played on the road to open the first round. They were a poor road team throughout the 2022-23 regular season, and clearly, they still haven’t figured out to win away from home. Now that they are heading back to Chase Center, hopes are high that they can at least stage a brilliant run and tie the series before it returns to Sacramento. Golden State is 33-8 at home throughout the 2022-23 season.

While all hope is not lost for the Warriors, the fact remains that they need to win on the road in order for them to take down the Kings. So far, they haven’t given any sign at all that they are capable of doing that.

With that said, there is a possibility that the Dubs’ playoffs record when down 0-2 becomes 0-10 by next week.