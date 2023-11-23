Warriors fans are not happy with how the Suns were able to get away with a ton of free throws following Golden State's loss to Phoenix.

There are a lot of unhappy Golden State Warriors fans on the eve of Thanksgiving Day, a their team just lost to the Phoenix Suns on the road, 123-115. Some factors can be cited as causes of Golden State's defeat at the hands of Kevin Durant and company, including the fact that the Dubs only had a total of 29 attempts from the foul line while the Suns had 52 tries from the charity stripe.

That huge discrepancy is clearly not lost on Warriors fans and media.

“56 fouls called, 81 free throws (52 by Suns) and a star player ejected for a relatively mild argument with a ref is unserious,” said Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. “Only thing worse than the officiating was the Warriors’ starting lineup.”

“Their mission is to help the Lakers win and the Warriors lose. Silver wants it that way,” states @z_strick.

Some are also going after referee Scott Foster, who had Chris Paul ejected over two technical fouls in the second quarter.

“Scott Foster and the rest of this crew have ruined the flow of this game. It feels like there is a whistle every other possession,” chimed in Bonta Hill.

“Warriors can’t be physical with teams but teams can be physical with them, got it!” shared X user @nikotaughtyou.

Durant and Booker had the bulk of free throws for the Suns. The former league Most Valuable Player drained all of his 15 attempts from the foul line on his way to a 32-point night. Booker, on the other hand, shot just 5-for-15 from the field but was 13-for-14 from the free-throw line.

For what it's worth, the Suns are consistently one of the top free-throw shooting teams in the league, ranking second overall in the percentage of points from the foul line (19.2%). Meanwhile, the Warriors are ninth with a rate of 16.4.

The Warriors seemingly had a tough time keeping in step with Durant and Booker, with three players each with at least four fouls and seven with at least three.

Golden State (7-9) can only hope that it gets better for the team going forward. The Warriors take a rest Thursday before resuming action on Friday at home versus the San Antonio Spurs.