Winning four NBA Championships in nine years affords the Golden State Warriors a certain amount of comfort and confidence. That includes not panicking to find a replacement for departing general manager Bob Myers. In fact, the Dubs may not feel inclined to conduct any search at all, as signs point to the vacancy being filled in-house by the two men currently manning the ship.

“Kirk Lacob {executive vice president} and Mike Dunleavy Jr. {VP of basketball operations} are currently running the show and, even as the draft and free agency near, there doesn’t appear to be any urgency to officially announce a front office restructuring,” The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Monday morning. “Indications remain that Dunleavy and Lacob will step into elevated leadership roles. So the interim structure is the most likely permanent structure.”

Warriors owner Joe Lacob, father of Kirk, has been away and will obviously hold all the power in this crucial decision-making process. Lacob and Dunleavy Jr. are well insulated in the Golden State operation, having played key roles in the recent Jordan Poole contract extension. If they are officially handed over the reins, they will have big shoes to fill.

As expected, Bob Myers announced his departure on May 30th after leading the front office for over a decade. His contract ends at the end of June, but the organization is wasting no time in moving forward. The futures of multiple players like Poole, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga have to be addressed this offseason. No one wants Myers' exit to mark an official end to this proud NBA empire.

Lacob and Dunleavy Jr. cannot dwell on that impending pressure to keep a dynasty afloat. Nor do they have the time, with less than two weeks until the 2023 NBA Draft commences. A new era is taking shape.