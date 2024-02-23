The Golden State Warriors picked up a much-needed victory at home over the Los Angeles Lakers coming out of the All-Star break on Thursday night. However, they played this game without Gary Payton II, who has been dealing with an illness. Known for his defensive abilities and quick burst off the bench, Payton has been a real game-changer for the Warriors in recent seasons.
Although he missed the battle against Los Angeles, it appears as if Payton will be returning to the court against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night after seeing his status upgraded to probable on the team's injury report.
Payton, who recently returned for four games prior to the All-Star break from a month-long hamstring injury, has made a positive difference in the Warriors' defensive effort. With Payton available and on the floor, the Warriors were able to win three out of four games heading into the break. Overall, Golden State has picked up victories in nine of their last 11 games. A win over the Hornets on Friday night could result in the Warriors moving up to the 9-seed in the Western Conference.
In a total of 20 games this season, Payton has averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor. Although his numbers are nothing to be enamoured by, Payton is one of those players whose impact is measured by the eye test. Whether it is diving on the ground for loose balls, tipping out rebounds for second-chance scoring opportunities, or poking the ball away on defense, Payton tends to do a lot of the little things that help Golden State win games.
The Hornets may not be one of the better teams in the league, but they have won four straight games. The Warriors will need to continue playing great defense in order to keep their recent hot streak alive, which is why Payton's return is meaningful.
Ahead of Friday night's game against the Hornets, the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors, veteran point guard Chris Paul is the only other player listed on the team's injury report. Paul is expected to make his return to the court in the coming weeks.
After their matchup with the Hornets, the Warriors will prepare to host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.