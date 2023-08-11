NBA talents from every single team are always looking to stay in the gym and work on their craft during the offseason, hence why we always see stars playing in different summer leagues and tournaments. This offseason is no different and this upcoming weekend, Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II and forward Jonathan Kuminga will be participating in Jamal Crawford's The CrawsOver Pro-Am League.

On Thursday night, Crawford announced on social media that both Payton and Kuminga would be joining the fun in Seattle, adding on to what has been an impressive list of NBA talents to participate in the former NBA talent's league through the years. Just last offseason, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Paoloi Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Aaron Gordon all played in The CrawsOver. Unfortunately for Holmgren, this is the event he suffered a foot injury in, resulting in him missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

Neither Payton nor Kuminga have ever played in Crawford's league before, but Payton is from Seattle, Washington. He will undoubtedly have a lot of support in the building for him when he takes the court. For Kuminga, he has been in the gym a lot this offseason as he prepares for a critical third year with the Warriors. Finally being able to solidify his spot in the team's nightly rotation is his ultimate goal and there is opportunity for the Warriors' former first-round pick to do so.

The Crawsover has definitely been a memorable event for players around the league, as Milwaukee Bucks wing MarJon Beauchamp recently put on a show. At the end of July, Beauchamp scored a record 83 points, putting himself on everyone's radar entering the new season.

You just never know who can make a name for themselves in the offseason and the two Warriors role players will be looking to follow in Beauchamp's footsteps this upcoming weekend.

The 2023-24 season is going to be an important one for the Warriors, as they will be looking to prove that they still have what it takes to compete for a title. Payton and Kuminga both figure to hold important roles moving forward, which is why working on their craft and getting more experience in the offseason could wind up being very beneficial.