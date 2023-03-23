The wait is almost over for Gary Payton II.

The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that the veteran guard has made “good progress” on his right adductor injury and could play in Sunday’s crucial matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves depending on how Payton fares in practice on Saturday.

Gary Payton II injury update: pic.twitter.com/VvJpxSiPq7 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 23, 2023

Payton, a crucial cog on Golden State’s run to the title last summer, hasn’t played since being re-acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline in exchange for James Wiseman. The Dubs were unaware of the extent of Payton’s core injury upon completing the trade, ultimately filing a grievance with the league office against the Blazers for “potential misleading” about his health status.

The Warriors never revealed a concrete timeline for Payton’s potential return, but general manager Bob Myers said after the trade was officially consummated that the “hope” was for him to return before the playoffs. On Wednesday, Steve Kerr expressed optimism that Payton would soon be back on the floor—a major defensive boon for Golden State given Andrew Wiggins’ ongoing absence and Andre Iguodala’s recently fractured wrist.

“He’s doing well. His rehab is going well,” Kerr said of Payton. “I don’t know exactly what’s planned ahead, but because things are going well we’re hopeful he’s gonna be out there on the court before too long.”

Golden State begins a four-game home stand on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers before welcoming the Timberwolves to Chase Center two days later.