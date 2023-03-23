The Golden State Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II on Wednesday for their biggest game of the season to date. As the stretch run toward the playoffs continues, though, it seems the defending champions are likely to get at least one of them back very soon—and could have both available when it matters most.

Before his team’s pivotal matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, Steve Kerr expressed optimism that Wiggins and Payton will eventually be back on the floor, helping the Warriors manage title-worthy defense that’s been hard to come by throughout 2022-23.

“We’re hopeful to get Wiggs and Gary Payton back,” he said. “Those two guys were really key players for us in the championship run a year ago. We can feel it, a lot of these games we’re a little short defensively, literally and figuratively. So to get a couple guys back who can help us take our defense to another notch if we can get to that stage, get into the playoffs, gives ourselves a chance. We just won a title last year, so we know what we’re capable of, but we have to get there. We’re in a dogfight with a lot of teams just trying to get there.”

Wiggins has been sidelined since before the All-Star break, dealing with a family matter one anonymous teammate recently described as “some real s**t.” Golden State has never released a potential timetable for his return, though last week Kerr pushed back on rumors Wiggins would “likely” remain away from the team for the duration of the regular season and playoffs.

Payton, meanwhile, is set to be re-evaluated on Thursday. He hasn’t been active for the Warriors since being re-acquired at the trade deadline in exchange for James Wiseman, beset by nagging abdominal pain he eventually played through with the Portland Trail Blazers after undergoing surgery on his midsection in September.

“He’s doing well. His rehab is going well,” Kerr said of Payton. “I don’t know exactly what’s planned ahead, but because things are going well we’re hopeful he’s gonna be out there on the court before too long.”

Expect Payton to be on the floor before Wiggins. That would give Golden State a much-needed dose of disruptive on-ball defense and off-ball playmaking for the last couple weeks of the regular season.

Still, it’s telling Kerr publicly acknowledged the possibility of Wiggins’ “hopeful” return. Even if the Warriors don’t have a firm grasp on when he might be back, that non-update at least hints at the team’s anticipation Wiggins suits up again in 2022-23—potentially right in time for the playoffs.