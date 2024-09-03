While Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is enjoying the offseason at a baseball game, it comes after winning the gold medal with Team USA at the last Paris Olympics. For former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, that was enough to put Curry in consideration for top five all time in the sport, despite saying the Warriors star wasn't a “generational talent” last May.

Arenas would say that he has six people in his top five where he is waiting for one to say something potentiality controversial so he has a reason to mix up the list as said on his podcast titled the “Gil's Arena.” He has Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and Magic Johnson as his five, but Curry is also in consideration as he got his big moment with a gold medal on top of a legendary NBA career.

“I got six people in the top five. So my original top five, MJ, LeBron, Kobe, Shaq and Magic and then I added Steph, yeah. I don't know who to push out, so it's gonna you have to give me some time,” Arenas said. “Somebody gonna have to f*** up, somebody gonna have to say something stupid to the media and give me a reason. But right now, I got six people in my top five. That Olympic performance kinda did it for me. As a hooper, there's moments in history and moments and times in your game where you have to, when the light is on, you shine. And that was it, right? All the things he's ever done for, like, some of them championships, right, they were just better than everybody.”

Gilbert Arenas doubles down on Warriors' Stephen Curry big moment

Arenas would hone in on the point that Curry never had a huge moment in his career until he won the gold medal this past summer where he had impeccable performances.

“He sat down for most of his career, where he didn't have to play in the fourth quarter, because they just dominated. Right? Some of those finals MVP, he didn't click on how he wanted to click on, even though he dominated games,” Arenas said Tuesday. “But when it came to big moments, he didn't have a Jordan moment where, you know, the Jordan with the steal on Karl Malone and he hit, he didn't have those moments in his career where we got to look at Stephen like a finals moment.”

“Where we say, this is your iconic moment, when it came here,” Arenas continued. “He did it and I'm like, he finally got his moment, like Jordan's moment…Magic Johnson with that rookie season and all that stuff, like everyone has a moments that that that really stamps him and he had all this greatness but never had a true moment where we looked back and say ‘Oh, he did that thing.'”

The Warriors gave Curry a contract extension of one-year, $62.6 million contract last week.