Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are coming down to take on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Clippers have found their stride over the last few weeks, winning five straight games and 10 of their last 13. Unfortunately, the team lost Paul George to a sore left groin during their last matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

George played just 16 minutes in the first half of Tuesday night's game, scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds. Norman Powell started the second half in place of George, who would not play in the second half due to the sore left groin.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup vs. the Warriors, the Clippers are listing Paul George as questionable to play with the sore left hip.

Paul George (left hip soreness) is QUESTIONABLE to play tomorrow vs. the Warriors. He and Kawhi Leonard have played 23 consecutive games together, the longest stretch of the duo’s time together. Mason Plumlee and Moussa Diabate remain OUT for the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 14, 2023

The Clippers led the Kings 70-48 at halftime of their matchup on Tuesday. Head coach Tyronn Lue said following the win that, although there was no update on his status, Paul George could've returned to the game if he was needed.

Ty Lue says no update on Paul George , but he could’ve returned to this game if he was needed. Sounds precautionary for now. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 13, 2023

George was not on the Clippers bench in the second half, and was instead getting treatment in the locker room to prepare for the upcoming games.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have played 23 consecutive games to start the 2023-24 regular season, which is a new-high for consecutive games played together. The star duo, which has gone through significant battles with injuries, have been able to play in every single game this season, including four back-to-back sets.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, winners of five consecutive games, will take on Stephen Curry and the Warriors, losers of two straight games, on Thursday night at 7:30PM PST.