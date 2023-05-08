There were high expectations for Jordan Poole following his breakout season with the Golden State Warriors in 2021-22 but, as they say, life comes at you fast.

It might have started before the season even began, with Draymond Green decking him with a punch mid-practice as an argument between the two escalated. It was made worse by Poole struggling to perform well consistently, starting the season off with 17.9 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field in October before averaging 15.0 points per game on 39.5 percent shooting from the field in November.

Poole picked up his play in the winter, averaging 26.8 points and 22.3 points per game in December and January respectively, and efficiently at that. However, Poole’s field goal percentage dropped from 45.2 and 44.6 in December and January respectively, to 41.2 percent in February and 42.2 percent in March.

Maybe it wouldn’t be so bad if the Warriors didn’t sign him to a four-year, $128 million contract extension in the 2022 offseason, but it is.

Especially watching his up-and-down performances during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, which has even drawn the ire of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

“Watching Poole right now, I might trade him,” Arenas tells his co-hosts during a live streaming of Gil’s Arena.

“If I can package him and get someone I can rely on, I’m going to try it. He’s not Steph. He’s not a replacement,” Arenas says scathingly.

Arenas’ biggest gripe with Poole’s are everyone else’s though. He’s maddeningly inconsistent for a highly paid future starter.

Poole’s tendency to overcomplicate a play has also been problematic.

In fact, Arenas believes that “Poole’s development is going to be to understand that everything doesn’t need to be a highlight… You come down and get an easy one.”