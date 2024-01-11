Things could go from bad to worse for the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors had a nightmare outing on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. In an evening to forget for the entire team, however, there was a bright spot in young swingman Moses Moody. Despite the Dubs' 141-105 loss that further cements the team's urgency to make some moves prior to the trade deadline, Moody put up a respectable outing, tallying 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead the team in scoring.

Alas, this is the season straight out of the Warriors' worst nightmares, with the team straight up finding it difficult to have nice things. According to head coach Steve Kerr after the game, Moody tweaked his calf and strained it, although the true severity of the injury the 21-year old wing sustained remains unclear.

“So disappointing that he tweaked his calf. He said it was not bad. He said he strained it. But I believe he'll be getting an MRI,” Kerr said in his postgame presser, per NBC Sports Warriors.

Moses Moody was asserting himself on offense with the Warriors down big to the Pelicans in the fourth quarter. Although he did miss a few shots, Moody–like Steve Kerr said–looked like he was going to compete until the final whistle even though he could have easily just gone through the motions.

Moody then had to exit the game with 7:55 remaining in the game, giving way to Lester Quinones. But by then, the Warriors were down by 35 so it did not really matter in the context of the game.

This season has simply been a catastrophe for the Warriors. With Chris Paul already out for at least a few more weeks due to a hand injury, the last thing they need is another injury to one of their better rotation players in Moody.

Draymond Green's impending return should help the Warriors immensely, especially on the defensive end. However, pursuing a blockbuster trade might be the only way for them to extend their contending timeline. The Dubs are reportedly interested in trading for Pascal Siakam; Moody could find himself as one of the pieces headed to the North when all is said and done.