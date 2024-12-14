The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. However, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins are among the Warriors listed on the NBA injury report.

Curry (right cervical facet inflammation) and Wiggins (right adductor tightness) are both listed as questionable. Gui Santos (G League) is also questionable, while De'Anthony Melton (left ACL surgery) and Moses Moody (knee) have been ruled out.

The Mavericks have injury concerns to monitor as well, but Curry and Wiggins' final statuses will obviously be important for determining the outcome on Sunday.

Curry has dealt with injury trouble in the 2024-25 season. Still he has been able to play in 19 of the Warriors' 24 games up to this point. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 22.8 points per game on 45.1 percent field goal and 41.3 percent three-point shooting up to this point. Curry is recording per game averages of 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing as well.

Wiggins, meanwhile, has appeared in 20 games so far in the 2024-25 campaign. The veteran forward is averaging 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Wiggins is shooting 46 percent from the field and 42.7 percent on his three-point attempts.

The Warriors defeated the Mavericks in their first meeting this year. Golden State earned a 120-117 victory over Dallas. The game represented Klay Thompson's return to Golden State after joining the Mavs during the offseason. Thompson would surely love to defeat his former team on Sunday night.

One has to imagine that Curry wants to do everything he can to be available with his ex-Splash Bother coming to town. But the Warriors will not risk further injury if Curry is not ready to play. Golden State will provide updates on Sunday before the game.

The Mavs and Warriors will go head-to-head at 8:30 PM EST in what should be a competitive Western Conference affair.