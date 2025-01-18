The Golden State Warriors recently created an award to honor their late assistant coach, Dejan “Deki” Milojevic, and have named it the Dejan Milojevic Brate Award. They made the announcement on January 17, 2025, one year since Deki tragically passed away due to a heart attack.

“The Golden State Warriors announced the establishment of the Dejan Milojević Brate Award, an annual honor recognizing a basketball operations staff member who embodies the spirit, dedication, and legacy of the late Dejan Milojević,” the team disclosed in an official statement. “In Serbian, ‘brate’ translates to ‘brother,’ symbolizing the camaraderie, loyalty, and connection Milojević brought to everyone he worked with.”

“Named in honor of Milojević, who tragically passed away a year ago today in Salt Lake City at the age of 46, the award celebrates individuals who exemplify the qualities that defined his remarkable life and career. Recipients will be selected for their impactful contributions both on and off the court, their unwavering support of teammates and the organization, and their embodiment of key values such as mentorship, positivity, integrity, and community spirit.”

Even though Deki’s time with the Warriors was relatively short, he made a huge impact. He worked as an assistant coach for three seasons, including during the Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship run. Before coming to Golden State, Deki had an incredible career as a player and a coach. He was from Belgrade, Serbia, and absolutely dominated European basketball, winning the Adriatic League MVP three times between 2004 and 2006 during his 14-year playing career. After retiring as a player, he jumped into coaching, and that's where he made a name for himself, helping develop NBA stars like Nikola Jokic while coaching KK Mega Basket in Serbia for eight seasons.

“Milojević spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Warriors and was a member of the team's coaching staff during Golden State's run to the 2022 NBA Championship,” the Warriors stated. “Before joining the Warriors, Milojević spent the 2021 season as head coach of KK Budućnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro and served as head coach for KK Mega Basket in Belgrade, Serbia, for eight seasons (2012-2020).

“A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Milojević enjoyed a 14-year international playing career and was named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times (2004-06). He is survived by his wife, Natasa, and two children, Nikola and Masa.”

Every year, the Warriors will honor someone from their basketball operations staff who shows Deki’s values, like his dedication to others and his positive, community-focused attitude. The Warriors will announce the first recipient at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season, and they’ve even promised to make an annual donation to a Bay Area non-profit in Deki’s honor.