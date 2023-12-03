Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors led by as much as 22 points against the Los Angeles Clippers during their showdown on Saturday. As the final buzzer sounded, however, the Dubs found themselves on the losing end of a 113-112 game.

Unsurprisingly, Warriors fans couldn't help but feel frustrated and disappointed with the shocking turn of events. While Paul George deserves a ton of credit for getting the Clippers out of what would have been a brutal defeat, the Dubs shouldn't have been in a situation where they could (and would) lose the game in the first place.

Draymond Green had a big game with 21 points, while Stephen Curry scored 22 on top of 11 assists. They were up by 19 at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory at that point.

Making matters worse, it's already the Warriors' second blown 20-point lead in the week after also leading by as much as 24 points against the Sacramento Kings in their final NBA In-Season Tournament contest, only to lose 124-123.

That's the second blown 20+ point lead for the Warriors this week. Clippers come from 22 down, take only lead of the game with 8.9 seconds left. Warriors continue to sputter right when it seems like they might be gathering traction. Record: 9-11. Outscored 65-45 in 2nd half,” Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote.

A fan commented on Slater's post and said: “We don’t know how to close out games. Second worst lost of the season.”

Another one added, “The Warriors needed their Superstar to show up and he went to the airport to get back San Francisco in the second half. Stephen Curry is absolutely not taking this season seriously. Just ridiculous.”

Here are more fan reactions to the Warriors' collapse against the Clippers:

RECOMMENDED
Warriors' Draymond Green guy in front and Brandin Podziemski as guy in the back
Warriors' Draymond Green can't believe Brandin Podziemski's 'irrational confidence'

Rexwell Villas ·

Warriors' Draymond Green points to reason Warriors imploded vs Clippers
Warriors' Draymond Green gets brutally honest on what caused collapse vs. Clippers

Alex House ·

Clippers guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook
Clippers: James Harden's powerful message to Russell Westbrook amid struggles

Peter Sampson ·

It's definitely not a good time to be a Warriors fan right now.

 