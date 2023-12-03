The Warriors were supposed to win against the Clippers after leading by as much as 22 points. However, they blew the lead once again.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors led by as much as 22 points against the Los Angeles Clippers during their showdown on Saturday. As the final buzzer sounded, however, the Dubs found themselves on the losing end of a 113-112 game.

Unsurprisingly, Warriors fans couldn't help but feel frustrated and disappointed with the shocking turn of events. While Paul George deserves a ton of credit for getting the Clippers out of what would have been a brutal defeat, the Dubs shouldn't have been in a situation where they could (and would) lose the game in the first place.

Draymond Green had a big game with 21 points, while Stephen Curry scored 22 on top of 11 assists. They were up by 19 at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory at that point.

Making matters worse, it's already the Warriors' second blown 20-point lead in the week after also leading by as much as 24 points against the Sacramento Kings in their final NBA In-Season Tournament contest, only to lose 124-123.

PAUL GEORGE NAILS THE THREE FOR THE LEAD 🔥pic.twitter.com/meoXXPZMja — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 2, 2023

“That's the second blown 20+ point lead for the Warriors this week. Clippers come from 22 down, take only lead of the game with 8.9 seconds left. Warriors continue to sputter right when it seems like they might be gathering traction. Record: 9-11. Outscored 65-45 in 2nd half,” Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote.

A fan commented on Slater's post and said: “We don’t know how to close out games. Second worst lost of the season.”

Another one added, “The Warriors needed their Superstar to show up and he went to the airport to get back San Francisco in the second half. Stephen Curry is absolutely not taking this season seriously. Just ridiculous.”

Here are more fan reactions to the Warriors' collapse against the Clippers:

Warriors blow another lead pic.twitter.com/R31ZAmhTv4 — Norcalhoodie (@YIN_and_YANG_oo) December 2, 2023

told yall @warriors gonna blow it. I ain't even mad no mo I'm numb. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/58zcXxm7Rc — Warriors Blud 🏀 (@HDRBones) December 2, 2023

Me watching the Golden state warriors blow a 22 pt lead pic.twitter.com/ZhoxOCOC2F — wonder (@blvcksvsuke) December 2, 2023

Watching the @warriors blow another 20 point lead pic.twitter.com/mLVuZUMzj0 — Damien Becton 🪐🌌 (@damienbecton) December 2, 2023

It's definitely not a good time to be a Warriors fan right now.