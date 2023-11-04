Trayce Jackson-Davis is back with the Warriors after a very brief G League stint, a move no doubt backed by Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors don't play another in-season tournament until the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Bay on November 14th. Rest assured Draymond Green's post-game comments about missing his young teammates during Friday's thrilling last-second win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at least played a small part in Trayce Jackson-Davis getting recalled from the G League, though.

The Warriors announced on Saturday that Jackson-Davis is back with the team just less than a day after he and fellow rookie Brandin Podziemski were assigned for a stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors. The move comes as Golden State faces a tough road back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons that tips off Sunday night in Northeast Ohio.

Both the Cavaliers and Pistons deploy traditional two-big lineups. Cleveland's frontcourt tandem of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is the league's longest, and there may not be an interior duo stronger than Detroit's Isiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.

While the size of their upcoming opponents likely factored into the Dubs' decision to bring Jackson-Davis back from Santa Cruz so soon, realities of a road back-to-back for one of the league's oldest teams surely did, too. Don't be surprised if Green or Kevon Looney sits against the Cavs or Pistons, or even just has their workload managed. Jackson-Davis has impressed during his brief regular-season court time, too, playing sound pick-and-roll defense while giving Golden State a dose of explosive finishing.

Podziemski, meanwhile, remains with the SeaDubs, getting extra practice and drill work within the organizational construct during G League training camp. He'll likely be suiting back up for the Warriors when they return to San Francisco for another matchup with the Cavaliers on November 11th.

Even more safe to say? Heeding Green's desire, Jackson-Davis, Podziemski and two-way player Lester Quinones will be available for Golden State's second in-season tournament game against Minnesota three days later.