The Golden State Warriors provided significant updates on the injury status of stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green ahead of their back-to-back game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. According to the latest injury report, Curry is listed as probable with left knee bursitis, while Green is also probable due to right elbow soreness.

This news follows the Warriors' hard-fought 112-108 NBA Cup win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, where both players played pivotal roles. Curry came close to recording a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, a steal, and a block. Green added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal in a performance that showcased his well-rounded skill set. With the victory, Golden State improved their record to 12-3 on the season and maintained their undefeated 3-0 standing in West Group C, becoming the first team to clinch a quarterfinals spot in the NBA Cup.

Stephen Curry's, Draymond Green's injury status vs. Spurs

With their probable designations, Curry and Green are likely to suit up against the Spurs (8-8) as the Warriors aim to extend their current win streak to three games. Golden State, currently holding the best record in the Western Conference, is beginning to resemble the dominant teams of their championship years.

Curry, in particular, has been enjoying one of his most efficient seasons since his unanimous MVP campaign in 2015-16. Through 15 games, the veteran guard is averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. His shooting has been stellar, with percentages of 48.9% from the field and 45% from three-point range, reaffirming his position as one of the league’s most dangerous perimeter threats.

Green has also been a key contributor, averaging 9.2 points per game — the highest mark since the 2017-18 season — along with six rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals. Notably, Green is shooting a career-best 45.3% from beyond the arc, building on his improvement from last season when he shot 39.5% from three. His increased scoring efficiency has been a welcome addition to the Warriors’ offense, complementing Curry and the team’s other scoring options.

Saturday’s game marks the second of a two-game road trip for Golden State; afterward, they will return home for a two-game homestand starting Monday against the Brooklyn Nets (6-10). Riding their momentum and bolstered by strong performances from Curry and Green, the Warriors continue to solidify their position as the team to beat in the Western Conference.