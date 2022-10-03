Warriors make flurry of moves after preseason trip to Japan

The Golden State Warriors have released Mac McClung and will replace him on the training camp roster with Ty Jerome, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Golden State Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors intend to bring in guard Ty Jerome on a camp deal after he clears waivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2022

McClung spent two games with the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League before bailing to join the Warriors. He played well enough in July to earn a training camp invite with Golden State, averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 50% from beyond the arc during Summer League action. McClung was a catalyst behind the Warriors’ second-half comeback over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, too, finishing with nine points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals despite only appearing in the fourth quarter.

Jerome was waived by the Houston Rockets following his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder last week. The No. 24 overall pick in 2019 after winning an NCAA title with Virginia, he was acquired by the Phoenix Suns on draft night and moved to the Thunder as part of the Chris Paul trade following a nondescript rookie season.

Jerome averaged 7.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 48 appearances for Oklahoma City last season, shooting just 29.0% from beyond the arc. He has solid size for a guard at 6’5 and natural feel for the game on both ends, but lacks even average NBA athleticism. Shooting will decide whether Jerome ever finds his NBA niche, in Golden State or elsewhere.

Jerome isn’t the only young veteran set to join the preseason Warriors. Former Houston Rockets wing Anthony Lamb will also compete for a roster spot with the reigning champions, per The Athletic.

The Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal to compete for a roster spot, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has played 26 games for Houston and San Antonio over the past two NBA seasons. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2022

Lamb went undrafted in 2020 after spending four seasons at Vermont. He signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets in March 2021, playing 24 games to close out the season. The 24-year-old spent most of last season with the G-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, also playing on a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs. Lamb signed another two-way deal with Houston toward the end of 2021-22, but didn’t appear in an NBA game.

Lamb boasts good size for a combo forward, with a wingspan just below seven feet and weighing nearly 230 pounds. He’s a dogged defender, too, but lacks the physical tools needed to be a true difference-maker on that end. Though only 23-of-73 (31.5%) from deep during his brief NBA tenure, Lamb is a career 38.9% three-point shooter in the G-League, evidence of intriguing touch.

The Warriors are highly unlikely to enter the regular season with 15 players, wary of adding some $8 million to an already massive luxury tax bill for a benchwarmer. Andre Iguodala will probably be their last addition to the roster unless an impact veteran hits the buyout market after the trade deadline.

[Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, The Athletic]