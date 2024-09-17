The Golden State Warriors' desire to improve their Stephen Curry-led roster has been obvious the entire offseason. However, they whiffed in their pursuit of the likes of Lauri Markkanen and Paul George in the end after they refused to part ways with a few of their promising youngsters, the most notable of which is Brandin Podziemski.

Now, the Warriors appear to be content with finding a few upgrades on the margins, especially with there already being 14 players under contract. But unlike in the past, it doesn't seem as though the Dubs will be heading into the 2024-25 season with an open roster spot, as they are looking at potentially adding forward Nassir Little off free agency, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.

However, the Warriors aren't the only team that has looked into the possibility of adding Little. According to Smith, the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Sacramento Kings have also kicked the tires on potentially adding Little, as they have also held workouts with the 24-year-old wing along with the Warriors.

Little is a former first-round pick taken 25th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers back in 2019. Alas, he hasn't blossomed into anything more than a fringe rotation piece for the Blazers and the Phoenix Suns, the two teams that have employed him throughout his career.

It looked as though he was on his way to bigger and better things after he emerged as a starter for the 2021-22 Blazers, averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 42 games (23 starts). He even earned a four-year, $28 million extension as a result of his efforts.

However, he came crashing down to earth the following year, and then he found himself on the move to the Valley in the trade that also sent Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen to the Suns. The Suns then thought that it was in their best interest to waive Little and stretch the remaining dollars on his contract so they could open up a roster spot.

It's unclear just how impactful Little can be for any team, including the Warriors. But teams are looking to take a shot at the 24-year-old in hopes of unearthing a valuable contributor this late in free agency.

Can Nassir Little overcome his injury woes, perhaps with the Warriors?

Nassir Little has shown promise as a 6'5″ wing who can guard multiple positions. He is also a fierce rebounder. As a result, he has displayed some potential as a Dorian Finney-Smith-type player, provided, of course, that he improves his three-point shot and escapes his injury problems.

Little has not played in more than 54 games in a single season, thanks in large part to the injuries he has dealt with over the past few seasons. During the 2021-22 campaign, his emergence was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury, and then the following season, he missed 20 straight games due to a hip problem.

His stock continued to fall from there, and he never got into the good graces of former Suns head coach Frank Vogel. But will the Suns' decision to cut Little light a fire underneath him and be the catalyst for a career turnaround?

The Warriors aren't exactly in dire need of contributors on the wing. They have Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody as traditionally-sized wings, with Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield also capable of filling in minutes at the two and the three. However, Little could give their roster a bit more edge, provided, of course, that he stays healthy enough to make an impact.