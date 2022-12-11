By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors face the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated showdown on Saturday. However, they are making sure fans won’t forget that the day is not just about the two teams but about Bill Russell as well.

Golden State has already revealed its plan to honor the legendary Russell during the game by raising his jersey number to the rafters. It’s a special moment since Russell is a son of Oakland and made a massive impact in the Bay Area. Not to mention that his team where he spent his 13-year NBA career, the Celtics, will be there to witness the moment.

Prior to that, however, the Warriors shared an emotional tribute video to remember and acknowledge Russell’s enormous contributions to the NBA, the Celtics and Oakland. Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were among the key Dubs members to speak in the tribute, with Kerr sharing how “the game of basketball would not be what it is today” without Russell.

Curry added, “Bill Russell is the ultimate pioneer in terms of battling through a very difficult time in our country, not only balancing his basketball career, but [also] his place as a human being and society.”

"Without Bill Russell, the game of basketball would not be what it is today." As we raise Bill Russell's No. 6 into the rafters at @ChaseCenter, the Dubs reflect on the life and career of one of the greatest to ever play the game. pic.twitter.com/bMsFdU5VyX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 11, 2022

It is certainly a beautiful gesture from the Warriors for Bill Russell, highlighting the legacy he left in the NBA and in society in general. While many NBA fans know him as an 11-time champion, there is certainly more to the legendary big man.

Russell passed away last August at the age of 88. But while he’s gone, his legacy continues to live.